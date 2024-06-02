BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BlackLine Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BL stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 946,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,344. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.48, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $157.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Owen Ryan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.88 per share, with a total value of $149,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,279,886.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 9,080.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Featured Stories

