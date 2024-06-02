Bitcoiva (BCA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $134.33 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for about $8.37 or 0.00012302 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $134.33 million and $291,033.50 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,050.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.52 or 0.00678203 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00063317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00089634 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000283 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 8.35661033 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $531,562.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

