Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $12.90 million and approximately $23,337.43 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.0691 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00087075 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00029770 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012331 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001456 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $48,641.41 or 0.72308914 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

