Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Oppenheimer

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BMEA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

BMEA stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $378.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $43.69.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,344,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,026 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,613,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,957,000 after acquiring an additional 369,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 233,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 96,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 125.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

