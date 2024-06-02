Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $452.85

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 452.85 ($5.78) and traded as high as GBX 592 ($7.56). Billington shares last traded at GBX 592 ($7.56), with a volume of 21,327 shares traded.

Billington Trading Up 2.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 527.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 455.47. The firm has a market cap of £72.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 749.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Billington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Billington’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a yield of 6.73%. Billington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,531.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Billington

Billington Company Profile

In other Billington news, insider Trevor Taylor sold 43,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.10), for a total transaction of £207,853.52 ($265,457.88). Corporate insiders own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelworks. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; edge protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding and branding systems.

