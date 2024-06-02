Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Short Interest Down 17.5% in May

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 15.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BGFV. StockNews.com lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Institutional Trading of Big 5 Sporting Goods
Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BGFV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. 332,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,320. The company has a market cap of $78.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $9.99.
Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $193.43 million for the quarter.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.78%.
About Big 5 Sporting Goods
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.
