Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($8.94) price objective on the stock.

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Performance

LON IPX opened at GBX 434.50 ($5.55) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £557.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,448.33, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.51. Impax Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of GBX 350 ($4.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 802 ($10.24). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 468.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 486.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Impax Asset Management Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Julia Bond purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £23,870 ($30,485.31). In related news, insider William Simon O’Regan acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 451 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £58,630 ($74,878.67). Also, insider Julia Bond acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £23,870 ($30,485.31). Insiders own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

