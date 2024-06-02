Bentley Systems, Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Bentley Systems has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bentley Systems to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSY remained flat at $50.24 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,548,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,990. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average is $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at $936,919,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares in the company, valued at $933,650,788.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,919,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,315 shares of company stock worth $15,148,243. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.