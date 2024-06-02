Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,617.90

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWYGet Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,617.90 ($33.43) and traded as high as GBX 2,696 ($34.43). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,678 ($34.20), with a volume of 398,564 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bellway to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,170 ($27.71) to GBX 2,780 ($35.50) in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,487.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,620.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,620.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Bellway’s payout ratio is currently 6,166.67%.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

