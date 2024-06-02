Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,617.90

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,617.90 ($33.43) and traded as high as GBX 2,696 ($34.43). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,678 ($34.20), with a volume of 398,564 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bellway to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,170 ($27.71) to GBX 2,780 ($35.50) in a research note on Friday, April 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bellway
Bellway Price Performance
Bellway Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Bellway’s payout ratio is currently 6,166.67%.
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bellway
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.