Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.23% of Barings BDC worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the third quarter worth $913,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Barings BDC by 1,692.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 252,079 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 104.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,530,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 76,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Price Performance

BBDC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 289,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,522. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.38 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 45.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 84.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity at Barings BDC

In other Barings BDC news, insider Michael Freno bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $267,575.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,240.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

