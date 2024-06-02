Barclays Cuts Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $68.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Skyline Champion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Shares of SKY opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at $34,476,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 601,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,353,000 after purchasing an additional 310,065 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,859,000 after buying an additional 178,099 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,383,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 736,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,691,000 after buying an additional 136,071 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

