Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,707 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.11% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $26,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of WTW stock traded up $3.93 on Friday, hitting $255.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,369. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.69 and a 200 day moving average of $256.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

