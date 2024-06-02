Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 160,978 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160,978 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of Fortinet worth $24,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 184,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 184,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of FTNT traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.32. 16,362,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170,705. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock worth $4,838,534. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

