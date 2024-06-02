Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 24,712 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 129.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,712 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $22,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.18.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $560.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $557.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.31. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.87 and a 52 week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

