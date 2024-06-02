Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 12,866 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FirstService were worth $58,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 28.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 335.8% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Stock Performance

FSV stock traded up $3.49 on Friday, reaching $147.12. 199,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.25. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $134.77 and a 12 month high of $171.94.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

