Bank of Nova Scotia Has $91.24 Million Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,601,671 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 312,753 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.30% of Imperial Oil worth $91,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,371,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,671 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,557,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,758,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,847 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 27.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,591,000 after purchasing an additional 589,017 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,495,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,281,608,000 after buying an additional 316,009 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,124,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,357,000 after buying an additional 229,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,914. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $44.98 and a twelve month high of $74.58.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4377 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

