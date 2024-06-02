Bank of Nova Scotia Has $56.09 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 356.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 328,638 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Prologis were worth $56,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Prologis by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in Prologis by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 2.7 %

PLD traded up $2.92 on Friday, hitting $110.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,977,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,615. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

