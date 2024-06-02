Bank of Nova Scotia Has $27.71 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 348,691 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $27,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EW. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

EW traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.89. 4,619,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $388,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,069 shares of company stock worth $16,169,397 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

