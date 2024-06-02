Bank of Nova Scotia Has $20.52 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,172 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Target were worth $20,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $6.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,500,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,817. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

