Bank of Nova Scotia Has $18.90 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,131 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $18,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after buying an additional 14,396,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $708,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 13,816.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,744,370,000 after buying an additional 3,597,828 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Blackstone by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,833,000 after buying an additional 2,098,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Blackstone by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,073,000 after buying an additional 1,938,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,636,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $133.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 117.31%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

