Bank of Nova Scotia Has $18.51 Million Position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 150.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 319,384 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.47% of Lazard worth $18,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $47,063,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 265.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 791,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 574,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lazard by 84.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,019,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 466,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,563,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,565,000 after acquiring an additional 436,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 52.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 524,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 179,708 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

In related news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $2,951,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,950,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lazard stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,383,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,218. Lazard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

