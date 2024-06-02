Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 95,252 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 267.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,826 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,252 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $17,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after buying an additional 3,600,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,054,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 709,837 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $97,113,000 after purchasing an additional 356,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,164.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,825.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,115. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,525,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,324. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

