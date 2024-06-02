Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 61,385 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 61,385 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of Nucor worth $21,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,175,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 7.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 159,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $377,631,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,430,000 after purchasing an additional 237,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,535. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.65. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $203.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
