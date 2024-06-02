Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 61,385 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 61,385 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of Nucor worth $21,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,175,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 7.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 159,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $377,631,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,430,000 after purchasing an additional 237,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,535. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.65. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $203.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

