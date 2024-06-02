Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 462,425 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,338,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 462,425 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.49% of Fidelity National Financial worth $68,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,778,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,335,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,918. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $53.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

