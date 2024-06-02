Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 477,795 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 118.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,795 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $129,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,320 shares of company stock worth $25,535,744 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,341,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.42. The stock has a market cap of $388.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $168.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.