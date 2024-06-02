Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 46,712 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,712 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Intuit were worth $84,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,942,784,000 after purchasing an additional 117,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after buying an additional 266,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,966,304,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,217,681,000 after buying an additional 80,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,101,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $13.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $576.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,136,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,677. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $629.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.46. The stock has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.80 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.