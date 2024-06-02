Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 32,455 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,162,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 32,455 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.18% of Williams Companies worth $75,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $306,417,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Williams Companies by 35.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,331 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 55.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,106,000 after buying an additional 1,740,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,105,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,003,000 after buying an additional 1,679,452 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,712,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,679,000 after buying an additional 1,275,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.51. 9,789,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,491,837. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

