Bank of America Cuts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $11.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAL. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.90 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.65.

Shares of AAL opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 136,797 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,289,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

