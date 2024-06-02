Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Sells 4,241 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,623 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.6% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $11,285,855,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11,154.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,952,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,752,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,251 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,632,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,591,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,715 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $38,752,447.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 790,965 shares of company stock valued at $390,715,438 over the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $466.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,919,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,500,032. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.45 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $481.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

