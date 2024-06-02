Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.01. 2,468,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,130. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.25.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

