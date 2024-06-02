Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Has $823,000 Stock Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lowered its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,064,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.19. 1,907,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,552. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

