Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Buys Shares of 133,263 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 133,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,000. Alibaba Group comprises 1.3% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,618,000 after purchasing an additional 881,710 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,398,000 after acquiring an additional 819,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,491 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,367,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,233 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.34. 20,023,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,018,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.02. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Several analysts have commented on BABA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

