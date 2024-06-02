Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Acquires New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,404 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded up $4.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.61. 5,774,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,812,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.68. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.24.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

