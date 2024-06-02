B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $59.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 37.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $864.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 102.13%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.