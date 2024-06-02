Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 33,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aware

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aware stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 93,666 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned about 0.45% of Aware at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aware Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AWRE remained flat at $1.82 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,797. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.77. Aware has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

Aware Company Profile

Aware ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 36.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%.

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

