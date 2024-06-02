Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.80% of Avis Budget Group worth $51,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 733.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAR traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.73. The company had a trading volume of 406,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,890. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $244.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.56). Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.57.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

