AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $194.00 Price Target at Mizuho

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVB. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.89.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $192.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $200.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,271,756,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 835,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,354,000 after buying an additional 346,214 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,690,000 after buying an additional 341,332 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 351,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,734,000 after purchasing an additional 264,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,980,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,534,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

