Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.92. 2,721,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,280. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

