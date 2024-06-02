Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.980-2.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.990-8.210 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.94.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.8 %

Autodesk stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.60. 4,174,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.26 and its 200-day moving average is $237.14.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,616 shares of company stock worth $7,944,448 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

