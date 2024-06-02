Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.990-8.210 EPS.
Autodesk Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $201.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,174,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.14. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on ADSK
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,616 shares of company stock worth $7,944,448. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Autodesk
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.