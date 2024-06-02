Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.990-8.210 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $201.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,174,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.14. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,616 shares of company stock worth $7,944,448. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

