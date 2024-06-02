Audius (AUDIO) 1-Day Volume Hits $16.56 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Audius has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $243.16 million and approximately $16.56 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,263,465,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,895,499 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

