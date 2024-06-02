Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 17,693 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,693 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.3% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mufg Bank LTD. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $827,370,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,517,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,153,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,764,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

