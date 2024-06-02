Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,555 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises 0.4% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.34. 3,657,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.71.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

