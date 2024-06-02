Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $22.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of AY stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.87 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 110.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $15,487,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 448,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,642,000 after buying an additional 261,825 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 990,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,916,000 after acquiring an additional 241,417 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $4,103,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

