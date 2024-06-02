Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Update

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,900 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 928,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Atlanta Braves stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. 342,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,480. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66. Atlanta Braves has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $37.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlanta Braves will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at $954,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at $4,691,000. Sage Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,776 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,750,000 after purchasing an additional 396,079 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

