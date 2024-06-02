Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Up 7.6% in May

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,800 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the April 30th total of 512,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATRO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Astronics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Astronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astronics

Astronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATRO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,791. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $716.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $185.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astronics will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Astronics news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $125,351.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Astronics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Astronics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Astronics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 856.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.