Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Short Interest Update

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,200 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the April 30th total of 449,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Astec Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

ASTE traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,222. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $739.47 million, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.40. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Paul Norris acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Astec Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 65,426.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after purchasing an additional 473,033 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $13,107,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth $3,884,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Astec Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,131,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,083,000 after purchasing an additional 86,969 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 251.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68,991 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

