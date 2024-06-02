Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 57,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Assure Stock Performance

Shares of IONM stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 346,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,256. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. Assure has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.08.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

