Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 57,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Assure Stock Performance
Shares of IONM stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 346,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,256. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. Assure has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.08.
About Assure
