Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Acquires £21,880 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jayne Cottam purchased 54,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £21,880 ($27,943.81).

Assura Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 41.10 ($0.52) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.39. Assura Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37.54 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50.75 ($0.65). The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,110.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Assura Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.82. Assura’s payout ratio is currently -30,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGR. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Peel Hunt cut shares of Assura to an “add” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.61) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

About Assura

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

Further Reading

