ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,100 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 320,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,781.0 days.
ASMPT Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ASMVF opened at $12.53 on Friday. ASMPT has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08.
ASMPT Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ASMPT
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.