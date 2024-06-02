ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,100 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 320,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,781.0 days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASMVF opened at $12.53 on Friday. ASMPT has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08.

Get ASMPT alerts:

ASMPT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.